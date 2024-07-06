The main organizer of the religious ceremony in which 121 people died after a stampede in northern India, who had been wanted since Tuesday, July 2, has turned himself in to the police, his lawyer announced on Saturday.

“Devprakash Madhukar, who was named in the Hathras case complaint as the main organiser, has surrendered to the police,” lawyer AP Singh said in a video posted on X on Saturday.

“We promised that we will not ask for any advance bail, nor will we go to any court. “Because what have we done, what is our crime?” the lawyer added, before indicating that his client’s testimony, which was given last night in New Delhi, will allow the authorities to “conduct an exhaustive investigation.”

Madhukar was the main accused in the stampede that broke out on Tuesday during a religious event in Hathras district.in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where some 250,000 faithful came to listen to the sermon and seek the blessings of the local guru Bhole Baba, who is missing.

However, the preacher’s name does not appear anywhere in the complaint, which was reported by Indian media, although police said he was under investigation.

The number of attendees at the event tripled the number originally estimated by organizers to be eligible for a permit, a situation that authorities say contributed to the subsequent stampede in which 121 people died, most of them women.

The organizers of the ceremony fled after the human avalanche, including Madhukarwho did have an arrest warrant and the authorities had offered a reward of 100,000 rupees (about 1,200 dollars) for his arrest.

The first arrests for the incident occurred last Thursday, when police arrested six volunteers from the organization.

Avalanches and stampedes are frequent phenomena in Indian religious celebrations and are largely due to the deficiencies in management from mass gatherings or the precariousness of the infrastructure surrounding places of worship.

To find a stampede more deadly than this week’s, you have to go back to September 2008, when at least 150 people were killed and another 100 injured in a stampede at the entrance to a temple in the city of Jodhpur, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.

