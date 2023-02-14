Club Deportivo Guadalajara has returned to present a key injured player for this double day of Mexican soccer and that is the midfielder, Fernando Beltranin the 49th minute of the game he suffered a muscular overload in his right leg against Pachuca on date 6 where the Guadalajara team drew a 1-1 tie.
Fortunately for the team and the player, the injury is not serious, but to rule out any situation, the recommendation would be to give him rest for at least a few more days, so it will be very difficult for him to see activity in any of the matches this week, although there would be possibilities of returning this same weekend.
The club did not report exact times for beltran return to work at the same level as the group, however, there are hopes that they can reach the game on date 8 against Pumas, which is next Saturday at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. beltran He had started the six games of the Clausura 2023 under the command of Velkjo Paunovic.
The coaching staff headed by Paunovic has to Pavel Perez as the first option to fill the position of Fernando Beltran in the rojiblanco midfield. The 24-year-old player was the one who entered for the ‘Baby‘ in the duel at the Hidalgo Stadium, in addition to the fact that it has been one of the main alternatives of the Serbian coach when making adjustments in midfield. perez He started the first two games of the Clausura 2023, and made a substitution in the other four games of the Flock in the tournament.
The other possibilities to accompany Victor Guzman and ruben gonzalez in the rojiblanco midfield are the homegrown players Sebastian Perez Bouquet either Alan Eduardo Torresalthough both have fewer minutes in the tournament than Pavel Perezso it will be more complicated for any of them to enter the place of perez.
For a while and during the first days of Clauaura 2023, the rojiblancos have suffered significant losses due to injury. Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, José Juan Macías, Antonio Briseño and now Fernando Beltran They are not available to help the team in the Liga MX doubleheader. Each one follows their individual recovery, but it is expected that they will all be back on the pitch very soon.
