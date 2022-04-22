THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:39



The spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Assembly, Francisco Lucas, demanded that the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, appear in parliament to explain “at once” the plan and the investments of his Executive to mitigate the effects of the war, in Ukraine, which the Governing Council approved last week. “The regional government is weaker than ever and its president has disappeared,” criticized Lucas, for whom, “as usual in the last year, thanks to the parties that support the regional government, the Assembly only talks about what that interests López Miras and not what really worries the citizens of the Region.

“We do not know how much money is going to be invested or for what specific purposes. And, what is even more serious, we do not know where he is going to get that money, “said the spokesman.