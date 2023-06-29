The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, and his wife, Constancia Mangue, during a campaign event for the elections on November 20, 2022. INFORMATION AND PRESS OFFICE OF EQUATORIAL GUINEA

A military court in Equatorial Guinea has sentenced Gabriel Nsé Obiang, the main opposition leader in this African country, to 29 years and six months in prison and a fine of around 60,000 euros for the crimes of “abusive exercise of fundamental rights, insults to the armed force, illegal possession of ammunition and insults to the military authorities”, as well as for his complicity in the charges of “homicide and injuries”. The president of the outlawed Citizens for Innovation (CI) party had been arrested in September 2022 in Malabo in a violent police operation against militants from his party when they tried to approve his candidacy for the presidential elections.

The same court, chaired by Major General Alejandro Mitogo, also sentenced some thirty CI leaders and members, including Bienvenido Ndong, Rubén Nsué and Aniceto Nvé, to prison terms of between nine and 29 years for similar crimes. from jail. Although the press and citizens were prohibited from attending the trial due to its military nature, state television broadcast images of the reading of the sentence, in which the defendants, dozens of CI militants, could be seen sitting in the courtroom dressed in prison uniforms. The military prosecutor had requested 46 years in prison for Gabriel Nsé.

At the end of September 2022, some 200 CI militants, a party that had been dissolved by court order in 2018, had met at the headquarters of this party in Malabo, the Equatorial Guinean capital, to proclaim the candidacy of Gabriel Nsé for the elections that They would be held two months later. Given these facts and after summoning him twice, the State Attorney General’s Office issued an arrest warrant against the opposition leader on September 29. That same day, the security forces, who had been surrounding the building for days, violently entered the party headquarters to carry out the arrest.

According to the government version, the militants were “kidnapped” by their leader and some of them offered resistance with “white and firearms.” The police operation resulted in at least five deaths -nine according to the opposition-, dozens of injuries and some 150 detainees, including Nsé himself. The CI militants were transferred to different police stations where they suffered torture and humiliation, as they denounced through social networks. On October 6, 119 were released without charge, while the remaining 31 were imprisoned to await trial. Gabriel Nsé Obiang and others were transferred to the feared Black Beach prison, which is subject to numerous allegations of torture and ill-treatment.

“The rule of law is mortally wounded in Equatorial Guinea,” says Joaquín Elo, coordinator of the civil platform Somos+, “the reading of the conviction of the CI militants leaves the regime naked, it is an x-ray of the absence of the State . Equatorial Guinea is not a State, much less modern, according to the standards of the 21st century. The proof is the call for the last elections, outside the constitutional framework, and everything that this illegality entailed: detention of dissidents; attacks on political formations resulting in several deaths that, to date, it is not known how many there were, or even who they were”. “Nor if they have received a holy burial… it’s too much to ask for,” adds the citizen activist.

Citizens for Innovation was the only opposition party to win a seat in the 2017 legislative elections, while the rest (99) went to the ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE). However, months later some 40 CI members were arrested and sentenced for an alleged coup attempt, including the elected deputy, while the party was dissolved by court order. Despite this, Gabriel Nsé began the process to run for the 2022 presidential elections, alleging that the amnesty for all political prisoners, promulgated by the Government in 2018, enabled him to do so.

Finally, the 2022 elections concluded with an overwhelming victory for the current president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang, who obtained 97% of the votes against his two rivals, the opposition Andrés Esono (2.3%) and Buenaventura Monsuy (0 .7%). In the legislative and municipal elections held in parallel, the government party and its allies obtained 100% of the seats in the Senate and Congress, as well as the 588 acts of councilor in contention. Esono, the only authorized opposition rival, denounced “massive fraud.” The European Union and the United States expressed their concern over the irregularities detected, while the African Union endorsed the entire process.

Teodoro Obiang, 81, rose to power in a military coup against his uncle, Francisco Macías, in August 1979. After almost 44 years in office, he is the world’s longest-serving head of state without counting monarchies. His authoritarian regime has been characterized by a tight control of all economic levers and power, crushing the slightest hint of criticism or dissent. International organizations have warned on numerous occasions of the constant violations against human rights, arbitrary detentions and attacks against freedoms in Equatorial Guinea. The vice president of the Government and possible successor to Obiang is his son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who was sentenced to three years in prison in France in 2017 for embezzlement and laundering of public funds.

