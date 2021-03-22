The main opposition candidate to occupy the presidency in the Republic of the Congo, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, died this Monday from complications derived from Covid-19 when he was being transferred to France to provide him with medical treatment. His death comes a day after the presidential elections in the African country, in which Parfait Kolélas disputed the position of the current president Denis Sassou-Nguesso, who has been in power for 36 years.

Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas could not win the battle against Covid-19. The main opponent of Denis Sassou-Nguesso’s regime in the Republic of Congo died on Monday when he was being transported to France for medical treatment, according to his campaign manager, Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda.

The 61-year-old politician died a day after the Congolese people went to the polls. Parfait tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the last day of the election campaign, and was hospitalized on the eve of Election Day for complications from the disease.

The leader of the Union of Humanist Democrats (UDH) addressed his followers in a video, broadcast through social networks, in which he did not make up the reality: he said that he was fighting against death but that political change was still his priority.

“My dear compatriots, I am fighting on my deathbed. But I ask you to rise up as one person and go vote for change,” Parfait declared in the video while holding an oxygen mask, assuring his voters that the choices would define “the future of their children.”

The opponent, who suffered from diabetes, had to be absent during the last event of his election campaign due to his health and told some journalists that he feared he had contracted malaria. Congolese journalist Wilfrid Lawila, a friend of the deceased’s family, assured the agency ‘EFE’ that Parfait did not carry out his campaign for the presidency “thoroughly” due to his poor health.

The UDH politician was one of the six opponents who stood in the elections against President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, considered his main rival. Sassou-Nguesso has been in power for 36 years and the polls have once again positioned themselves in favor of his re-election. Parfait, who already ran against the current president in the 2016 elections, in which he called for political “renewal”, was seen as the greatest threat to the continuity of the regime.

The opposition figure was especially critical of Sassou-Nguesso during his last days of life, declaring that the Republic of the Congo had become “a police state”.

A man cries after the ROC opposition presidential candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas was killed by Covid-19 at the offices of the Union of Humanist Democrats (UDH) in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, on 22 March 2021. © Olivia Acland / Reuters

Many of Parfait’s followers went to the headquarters of the Union of Humanist Democrats (UDH) on Monday and lamented the death of the leader through tears. Electoral polls gave him the lead in various regions of the country.

Elections tainted by the internet blackout

On the day of the presidential elections, citizens denounced the drop in the internet connection. This blockade aroused the distrust of the population and of many organizations that questioned the “transparency” of the elections.

Various organizations and activists called on the Sassou-Nguesso government to keep internet access open during the electoral process. But their requests were ignored. The organization Internet without Borders assured that this blackout threatens “the free expression of the Congolese.”

After the withdrawal and the call to boycott the elections of the main opposition party, the Pan-Africanist Union for Social Democracy (Upads) – which accuse the electoral process of lacking credibility -, analysts believe that the current president and candidate of the Congolese Party of the Work (PCT) will win in the first round of the elections.

Despite being rich in oil, the former French colony is going through a deep economic crisis derived from the fluctuation in the price of oil, its large public debt in the midst of the pandemic and high levels of corruption.

If the 2.6 million citizens give Sassou-Nguesson more than 50% of the ballots in the first round, the politician will renew in power for the fourth time in a row as one of the longest-lived leaders in Africa.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters