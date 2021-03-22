Congo-Brazzaville opposition candidate Guy Brice Parfit Colilas has died of COVID-19 while being transported to France for treatment, his campaign manager said, Monday.

Christian Kerr Rodrigue Mayanda said that the most prominent opposition candidate “died on the medical plane that came to take him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon,” the day of the presidential election.

“We will continue counting the votes. He was leading the results in several areas », calling on Colilas supporters to rally Monday morning.

The candidate was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday afternoon and was unable to attend his last election rally in Brazzaville.

Hours before the start of the polls, he published a video in which he said he was “fighting death.”

Historic opponent Colilas, 60, has emerged as the only real opponent in the face of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, 77, who spent 36 of them in power and is seeking to win a new term in the first round of elections. It is expected that the results will take several days.