If Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has an adversary to take seriously, it is Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. However, this leader is out of the political race because, this Wednesday, an Istanbul court sentenced him to two years, seven months and 15 days in prison for “insulting” Turkish politicians.

The sentence was for a speech Imamoglu gave in 2019, after winning municipal elections and narrowly defeating Binali Yildirim, the candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Imamoglu claimed that those who annulled the vote initially held in Istanbul were “idiots” and later claimed that his comment was to use the same language that Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu used in an attempt to attack him.

This judicial decision prohibits the mayor from holding any political office, although the appeals court will have the final decision.

And it is that Imamoglu’s lawyer, Kemal Polat, told the AFP news agency that his client would appeal the decision and also said that the appeal is suspensive, which means that Imamoglu will be able to retain his mandate as mayor while the case is being studied.

“A handful of people cannot confiscate the power entrusted to them by the people. Our fight resumes with more force if possible,” Imamoglu reacted after knowing the sentence; which entails the “deprivation of certain rights”, including the right to participate in electoral activities. The mayor’s lawyer stressed that, if the sentence is upheld on appeal, “the ban on political activity will have the same duration as the sentence.”

Hundreds of Imamoglu supporters rallied in front of the Istanbul City Hall and demanded the immediate resignation of the government. The court’s decision has been widely denounced as a crackdown on opponents of President Erdogan.

A popular politician, main opponent of President Erdogan

Imamoglu, 52, a member of the main opposition party, the CHP (Republican People’s Party), was aiming to unseat Erdogan in the upcoming presidential election. He said so by self-declaring himself “the most suitable soldier to represent the opposition coalition.”

This coalition brings together six political parties that want to come together to the elections to try to defeat Erdogan, who was the country’s prime minister between 2003 and 2014, and has held the Presidency since that last year. Opponents want to present a single candidate and Imamoglu was among the favourites.

He was born in a district in the northeastern province of Trabzon into a conservative and religious family. His narrow victory in the June 2019 municipal elections, with 53.9% of the vote, endangered the AKP’s electoral base. Since Istanbul is not only the most populous and richest city in Turkey, but also the ruling party had been in control for 25 years.

Imamoglu’s election was initially annulled by the government. But he was forced to give in to the mobilization of the electorate three months later, which gave the adversary a broader victory. Some time later, Imamoglu called those who had invalidated his first election “idiots”, and it was precisely that phrase for which he was sentenced this Wednesday, December 14.

For Erdogan, Imamoglu is the most dangerous adversary. In a country plunged into a serious economic crisis, the Istanbul mayor’s speech is attractive, as he points out the problems facing the country, such as inflation (more than 80% in one year) or youth unemployment (25 %) and their exodus. According to a survey published in February of this year by the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, 72.9% of young Turks have only one idea in mind: to go abroad in search of professional opportunities. More than 85% of those surveyed cite the economic crisis as the main reason for their desire to leave the country.

Thus, six months before the elections, it is the economy that is emerging as the main battlefield between the two main political forces.

Adrià Rocha, France 24 en Español correspondent in Turkey, says that “Imamoglu is the most popular opposition politician, and one of the possible opposition candidates to face Erdogan in the 2023 elections.” He adds that “all the polls estimate that if Inanoglu were to run, Erdogan would lose the elections.” Along the same lines, a survey published in April by the Metropoll company shows that if the presidential elections had been held then, Imamoglu would have won the second round with 49.7% of the vote, compared to 40% for Erdogan.

