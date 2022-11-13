Launch of a ‘Hawk’ missile during a live-fire drill at a military base in Chiupeng, southern Taiwan, in July 2012. / AFP

PAUL M. DÍEZ Special envoy to Bali Sunday, November 13, 2022, 7:52 p.m.



The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and China, Xi Jinping, meet tomorrow before the G20 summit in order to reduce the tension between the two countries, which have launched open economic and political hostility. These are the main open fronts:

Taiwan, threatened island

Claimed by the Chinese regime, this ‘de facto’ democratic and independent island is the most dangerous front with the United States. While Xi Jinping has set out to reunite it, by force if necessary, Joe Biden has promised to defend it, raising fears of war.

Forbidden semiconductors

To curb China’s technological and military development, Biden has banned selling China the most advanced semiconductors. The veto, which Beijing considers a boycott with commercial interests, could delay the evolution of its companies for between five and ten years, reducing their income.

Ukraine and North Korea

Given Xi Jinping’s implicit support for Russia in the war in Ukraine, Biden will try to extract from him at least a commitment to oppose the use of an atomic bomb in the war, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did earlier this year. month on his visit to Beijing.

Trade and ideological war

Despite their political differences, Biden has not reversed Tump’s tariffs on China. In 2019, the G20 summit in Osaka served for Trump and Xi to meet face to face and sign a truce to the trade war, but the growing rivalry between the two countries makes it difficult to reach an agreement.