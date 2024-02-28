The Islamist movement Hamas noted this Wednesday that the return of the displaced to the north of the Palestinian enclaveas well as “a clear clause” that includes a total cessation of hostilities after a first temporary truce, are the main obstacles to reach an agreement with Israel that returns peace to the Gaza Strip.

“The return of the displaced to the northern areas of Gaza is considered the obstacle to completing the agreement so far,” a Hamas source told Efe.

Houses destroyed in an Israeli attack on Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“We want a clear clause in the agreement that emphasizes a comprehensive ceasefire after the first phase of calm,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

This first phase would last about 40 days during the holy month of Ramadan, and in it about 40 Israeli hostages would be released, each by ten Palestinian prisoners, according to leaks of the draft agreement debated last week in Paris, where an Israeli delegation also participated in addition to the Arab and United States mediators.

This Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, one of the key mediators between Israel and Hamas, said he hopes the parties reach “in a few days” an agreement for a truce in Gaza.

“In these next few days, God willing, we will reach a ceasefire, and let the real help begin (…) for the (Gaza) strip in all areas,” said the Egyptian leader in a ceremony dedicated to people with special needs in Cairo.

While he did not release details on the progress of the talks, Al Sisi said that Cairo “will continue to help,” and that he “hopes that the crisis” caused by the Gaza war “will have a quick end.”

“We continue and will continue to support and help until (the creation) of a Palestinian State on the (occupied) territories of 1967, with its capital in East Jerusalem,” he emphasized.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari said on Tuesday that negotiations for a truce in Gaza continue in Doha, although “there is nothing concrete to announce” and “there is no development.”

For his part, the leader of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, appealed this Wednesday to Arab countries, in a televised speech from Lebanon, to help break “the famine plot” in the Gaza Strip and support the “resistance” in the occupied territories of both Gaza and the West Bank.

In his call to the “axis of resistance” – which often includes the Islamic Republic of Iran and its allies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis of Yemen and other Shiite forces in Iraq and Syria – Haniyeh He asked for support “with positions, money and weapons” before it was “too late.”

In addition, he called on the Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank “and the occupied interior” to march towards Al Aqsa Mosqueon the Esplanade of the Mosques in East Jerusalem and the third most sacred place for Islam, on the first day of Ramadan, which is estimated to be next March 10.

Israel, for its part, has announced that it hopes to restrict the entry of Palestinians into Jerusalem, whose eastern area they occupied in 1967 and unilaterally annexed in 1980, to pray during the holy month.

Haniyeh also denounced the Israel's intensification of military operations throughout the West Bankwhere raids have taken place almost every week since the beginning of the war in Gaza, especially in refugee camps in Jenin, Qalquilya or Nablus, among other Palestinian cities.

