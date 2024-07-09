InfoBrics: Ukraine will not join NATO and the EU until it solves the problem with corruption

Ukraine will not be able to join NATO until it solves the problem of corruption, writes Austrian analyst Patrick Poppel in an article for the InfoBrics agency.

According to him, Ukraine remains one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Most reports of bribery mention not only police officers, but also people from the top management.

“Corruption is becoming a serious foreign policy problem for Ukraine,” he said, calling it the main obstacle to achieving the goals.

According to the expert, Ukraine currently does not meet even the minimum standards for admission to international unions. “It is obvious that Ukraine in such a state cannot be seriously accepted into NATO or the EU,” he emphasized.

Earlier, National Assembly deputy from the National Rally party Sebastien Chenu called Ukraine’s accession to the EU a heavy blow for France, since Paris would face a threat to agriculture.