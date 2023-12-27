Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Fatima Hussein, Program Director at Power Shift Africa, which is concerned with mobilizing climate action, and is a lead negotiator for Kenya and Africa in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, revealed the details of her participation in the “COP28” conference hosted by the UAE, pointing out that it was Providing some resources that can contribute to adaptation to climate change.

Fatima said in an interview with Al-Ittihad that Kenyan President William Ruto participated in the climate summit, and there were Kenyan national efforts negotiated under the leadership of Soiban Toya, Cabinet Secretary and Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Forests of the Republic of Kenya, in addition to the presence of a special pavilion to display climate-related measures and innovations. .

She also pointed to the participation of the “Power Shift Africa” organization concerned with mobilizing climate action, which is a non-profit research organization that provides the latest analyzes and political ideas that focus on solutions and media participation from an African perspective within the continent or at the international level, and which provides technical support to African governments, and they work To mobilize and coordinate the work of civil society organizations that take serious positions.

She explained that she participated in organizing side events at the “COP28” climate summit, and they issued a position paper on adaptation, and a statement on the energy transition, and they also organized a number of events.

The “Climate Negotiator” listed the most prominent issues that it focused on during the conference, most notably climate financing, which means “providing many of the promised resources, including the resources needed for adaptation,” activating the Loss and Damage Fund, and enhancing work on adaptation, effective global assessment, and a fair energy transition.

She saw that there were a number of challenges that were raised and discussed, most notably the lack of trust between the parties, and the failure to fulfill pledges and commitments, especially by rich countries, in addition to “capacity challenges” within small delegations to cover many technical issues.

The Director of Programs at the “Power Shift Africa” organization considered that “COP28” achieved results related to the commitment to more financing for poor and vulnerable countries, as well as the operational and capital losses and damages fund, and setting a framework for the global goal on adaptation, while setting clear political signals from the goods and services tax to determine The right course of action and international climate support that focuses on justice.

She explained that although the African continent contributes the lowest percentage of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, it disproportionately bears the brunt of the ferocious effects of climate change, most notably waves of drought and violent floods, in addition to the existential threats to biodiversity and agriculture, stressing that it constantly emphasizes The issue of climate adaptation is a matter of justice, pointing out that the African continent is taking ambitious measures to confront climate challenges in the context of sustainable development, especially as it provides great investment opportunities in the fields of agriculture, renewable energy and green technology.

Fatima demanded that the African continent present a strong case for immediate and widespread financial and technical support for climate action that does not exacerbate the current debt crisis and provides space for sustainable development during the coming periods, especially since the time has become appropriate and urgent to take urgent and comprehensive action on climate change.

Regarding her vision of the UAE hosting the climate summit and its efforts to confront climate change, Fatima stressed that the UAE has done a good and important job, and that what it saw and felt indicates the extent of the system and the effort made on its part, pointing out that the UAE’s leadership of the Conference of the Parties was promising in light of the consultations conducted with the parties. And others, pointing out that the UAE is directing a transparent and comprehensive process by the parties to achieve ambitious and balanced results that respond to scientific findings and the needs of the most vulnerable groups.