Almost a hundred museum managers from around the world have signed this Thursday a statement in which they show their rejection of the recent attacks against works of art by climate activists, the latest against an Andy Warhol piece in the National Gallery in Canberra (Australia). “Responsible activists underestimate the fragility of these irreplaceable works of world cultural heritage, which must be preserved. As directors and directors of museums responsible for the works, their dangerousness has deeply moved us”, reads the note released by icomthe International Council of Museums.

Weeks ago, as this newspaper has been able to learn, that those responsible for the main art galleries in the world considered the possibility of speaking out in the face of these acts that have affected works such as the haystacks of Monet in the Barberini Museum from Potsdam; The girl of the pearl, by Vermeer, in the Mauritshuis gallery in The Hague, and the pestles of Goya in the Prado Museum, among others. The main concern, they explain from one of the Spanish museums, is that any demonstration on their part would be interpreted as a wake-up call on their rooms, that is, that it would become a claim for attacks. Finally, the directors have understood that they are already “that place where the protests are staged”, regardless of what they may say or do.

“Museums have been working on the issue of climate change for years, in our actions and in our way of working,” recalls Teresa Reyes, president of Icom Spain, who this Monday also spoke out in a statement against these acts after the attack In the field. “We believe that it makes no sense that these attacks are carried out in museums because the works belong to everyone. We are concerned that the public believes that we are not aligned with the cause of climate change when we are.”

In Icom’s concise two-paragraph statement published in several languages, those responsible for the museums remain on the sidelines of any manifestation regarding the possible penalties or sanctions that fall on the activists. Its objective is to draw attention to the risk to works of art and, therefore, to cultural heritage. In addition, they defend that they lead fundamental spaces for social dialogue. “Museums are places where people with different backgrounds can enter into dialogue and thereby make social discourse possible,” they explain. “In this sense, the central tasks of the museum as an institution (collecting, researching, sharing and preserving) are now more relevant than ever. We continue to deal immediately with access to cultural heritage and will maintain the museum as a free space for social communication.”

In this way, they have not wanted to enter the debate on security in museums either. There is no mention of the possibility of placing the works without frames in urns or glass showcases as a guarantee of protection. Nor does it consider whether it is necessary to increase security measures, although the three main museums in Spain, the Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen (the three signatories of this document) have reinforced those of their rooms with more security guards, in addition to having police of countryman

“Zero risk does not exist”, Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture, has reaffirmed in an act this Thursday at the Prado Museum. The minister has confirmed that they are working with the Interior to reinforce the security of state institutions while he has recalled that “you cannot put a policeman next to each work”. “We are not willing to close museums,” Iceta stressed. Miguel Falomir, director of the Prado, has stressed that “museums are not and should not be fortresses.” Both have argued that the attack on the majas of Goya did not take place by a failure in the security measures. “There is nothing easier than attacking a work”, has resolved Falomir, who believes that this issue that essentially affects museums will not be resolved “only with coercive measures”.

Among the signatories of the Icom statement are the Prado, the Reina Sofía, the Thyssen, the Guggenheim in Bilbao, the TEA Tenerife Espacio de las Artes, the Guggenheim and the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the British Museum in London, the Louvre and the National Picasso Museum in Paris, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and the Albertina in Vienna, among others. you can check the full list of signatories here.

