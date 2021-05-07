The volume of the National Wealth Fund (NWF), which acts as the main “moneybox” of Russia, in April 2021 increased by 23 billion rubles. This is stated in a statement published on website Ministry of Finance.

As of May 1, the volume of the NWF amounted to 13.825 trillion rubles, on April 1, the fund had 13.802 trillion rubles. The volume of the liquid part as of May 1 amounted to 7.5 percent of GDP, or 8.661 trillion rubles (116.435 billion dollars).

On separate accounts for accounting of funds of the NWF in the Central Bank, 39.844 billion dollars, 34.691 billion euros, 8.551 billion pounds sterling and 600.304 billion Japanese yen, as well as 110.565 billion Chinese yuan and 262.9 million rubles were placed. The department clarified that 533.180 billion rubles were placed on deposits with VEB.RF, 138.434 billion rubles were placed on deposits with VTB and Gazprombank. Another 3.352 trillion rubles were invested in ordinary shares of Sberbank, in shares of Aeroflot – 53.65 billion rubles.

It is also noted that three billion dollars have been invested in debt obligations of foreign states.

At the end of March, it was reported that the money of the sovereign National Welfare Fund (NWF) would begin to be spent on investments in gold, Vedomosti writes with reference to the corresponding bill developed by the Ministry of Finance.

Over the past 20 years, Moscow has written off more than $ 140 billion to foreign borrowers, including $ 30 billion to Cuba and $ 11 billion to North Korea. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained that the loans had to be forgiven due to the fact that they complicated the development of relations, but it was still impossible to return the money.