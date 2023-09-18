Improper storage of cereals leads to their loss of beneficial qualities, warned nutritionist, doctor of medical sciences Mariyat Mukhina. From common mistakes when storing cereals warned in a conversation with Moscow 24.

According to Mukhina, storing cereals in a damp place risks the formation of mold fungi. “They are very hepatotoxic and nephrotoxic, meaning they harm the liver and kidneys. You won’t be able to get rid of mold by simply cooking cereal,” the doctor said.

Storing cereals in transparent plastic bags is also dangerous, she continued, since the bags can release harmful substances. Storing cereals in the light, in turn, leads to the destruction of vitamins, Mukhina added.

If stored incorrectly, the nutritionist said, insects can appear in the cereal. “If pests appear, I do not recommend washing this cereal or somehow cleaning it from bug waste; it is better to throw it away immediately. Because insects can carry infections,” explained Mukhina.

She advised storing cereals in a dry, dark place at a temperature no higher than 25 degrees in canvas linen bags placed in a hermetically sealed container. “It is advisable to wash the bags themselves beforehand by hand with soap, without using powder. Rinse thoroughly and iron after drying. They will be virtually sterile,” the nutritionist concluded.

