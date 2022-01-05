Specialists from the UK national health service have named the main mistake that is made when rapid testing for coronavirus. This is reported by the edition Daily express…

According to doctors, failure to follow the instructions of the express test for COVID-19 can give a false result. In addition, such tests have a certain time window when the result is accurate. Before testing, you need to disinfect your hands, and after taking a smear, do not keep it in a test tube for a long time, but move it in a circular motion over the flask.

For the most reliable result, it is advisable to take a swab from both the nose and throat, unless otherwise indicated in the test instructions. However, if, after the specified time has elapsed, a barely noticeable line appears on the test, then this is not considered a positive result, experts emphasized.

Earlier, Russian doctors explained the incorrect results of the PCR tests. According to them, this can happen due to the mistake of medical workers and improper storage and transportation of biomaterials. In addition, the test can show a positive result even in the absence of infection. This happens if the viral particles are on the mucous membrane of a person who has been in contact with a sick person.