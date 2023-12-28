Protesters participate in a protest march against the Government of President Javier Milei, this Wednesday, in Buenos Aires. JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI (EFE)

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the main labor union in Argentina, has called this Thursday a strike for January 24. The measure has been communicated after the Government of the far-right Javier Milei sent to Congress a bill with more than 600 articles that grant the Executive legislative powers in economic, fiscal, tariff and even electoral matters, and punishes protest. The president's initiative joins other previous actions that have raised social discontent in the country during the first weeks of the far-right in the Casa Rosada, such as a plan to shock economic or a megadecree that, among hundreds of other measures, makes labor legislation and the health system more flexible.

The strike announced by the CGT contemplates a massive mobilization of the national Congress, according to Héctor Daer, one of the general secretaries of the central. The details will be defined in a plenary session on January 10. The unions made a first show of force this Wednesday with a rally in the center of Buenos Aires to repudiate a megadecree that Milei signed with more than 300 reforms a week ago. The rally brought together more than 20,000 people, according to the organizers, and ended with six detainees as part of a large security operation to control the march. At the rally, the protesters were already demanding that union leaders call for a strike. “Set the date!” they demanded from the streets.

While this was happening, the Milei Government presented in Congress a omnibus law, So called because of its extension and variety of issues, which declares the country in a situation of “public emergency” for two years – extendable to four –, grants the president legislative powers and fundamentally changes a good part of the political, social and economic structure. from Argentina. The project, which will be discussed in extraordinary sessions by Congress, includes a toughening of sanctions against social protest and gives form to law to the anti-protest protocol signed two weeks ago by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich.

Milei intends that any “intentional and temporary congregation of three or more people” be considered a demonstration punishable by up to six years in prison if it impedes free movement or the provision of public services. The text warns that any demonstration must be notified in advance – even “spontaneous” ones – and the Ministry of Security may oppose or propose changes. In addition, social organizers must declare who is responsible for the calls to facilitate their identification in case they deserve criminal sanctions. The bill also introduces modifications to the Penal Code to expand the right of self-defense and provide greater support to security forces.

Added to this is the dismissal by decree of more than 5,000 state employees hired in the last year and the economic measures announced by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, in the first week of Government. The head of the Treasury Palace then presented a decalogue that, among other measures, devalued the national currency by 50% and anticipated a reduction in subsidies for energy and transportation that will become effective as of January. This brutal adjustment was added to the already critical economic situation in Argentina – where inflation exceeds 160% and poverty exceeds 40%. The most vulnerable sectors were the first to feel the impact on their pockets.

The union centers have not called a strike since 2019, during the government of conservative Mauricio Macri. In the four years of administration of the Peronist Alberto Fernández, no measures of this type were announced despite the economic deterioration. Since Milei's arrival at the Casa Rosada, union members have been measuring the thermometer and cautiously advancing measures to stop what they consider a “subjugation” of rights. In recent weeks they advanced along three paths against the Government's measures: they presented a precautionary measure against Milei's megadecree, which was rejected by Justice; They met with Congressional legislators and took to the streets. The CGT finally set a date for the strike this Thursday in a climate of growing social conflict.

