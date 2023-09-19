The Federal Customs Service called food exports the main source of Russian budget revenues

Acting head of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov, at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), explained what Russian budget revenues consist of. His words lead RIA News.

Davydov named the main source of Russian budget revenue after oil and gas and included food exports. He emphasized that supplies of agricultural products to other countries are noticeably increasing.

“The president [России Владимир Путин] I talked about this – we practically exceeded the grain export targets compared to last year. We mainly export grains now. This is the lion’s share. Also oilseeds, butter, vegetable oil, sunflower. These are probably the main ones,” he clarified.

The FCS representative added that the main buyers of Russian grain are China, the Middle East, Egypt and Kazakhstan. He also called these states traditional markets for Moscow.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans, together with Russia, to supply a million tons of grain to Africa. He emphasized that he had already held negotiations on this issue with his Russian colleague.