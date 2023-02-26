Deputy head of the GUR Vadim Skibitsky announced that Kiev was preparing an attack on Belgorod and Crimea

Kyiv began to prepare for an attack on Russian territory. Already in the spring, the Ukrainian army wants to attack the objects of the Crimea and the Belgorod region, says the deputy head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky in an interview Berliner Morgenpost.

“We want to try to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south,” he said and noted that it is possible that the Ukrainian military will also destroy equipment depots in Russia. Skibitsky added that Kyiv will not negotiate with Moscow, as it was originally. According to him, the Minsk agreements are “history”, and Kyiv does not want to “repeat this mistake” anymore.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the condition under which Kyiv would win. He noted that such an outcome is inevitable if Ukraine’s partners keep all their words and deadlines, and Kyiv “does its” homework “”.

In addition, the President of Ukraine announced that Kyiv is preparing for the military seizure of the Crimea. “There are military steps, we are preparing for them. We are mentally prepared,” Zelensky said.

In February, Politico, citing its own sources, reported that the United States did not want to push Ukraine towards a military takeover of Crimea. Such a hint, according to the newspaper, was made by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during an online conversation with experts. The politician believes that a possible Kyiv attack on the Crimea means crossing the “red line” for Russia.

In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Crimea, like Donbass, is part of Russia. He added that Russia would give a proper answer to any claims to the territory.