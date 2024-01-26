Putin admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down the Russian Il-76 with its prisoners by mistake

Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time commented on the crash of an Il-76 military aircraft in the Belgorod region, on board which were captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The President revealed the details of the disaster and called the incident a crime.

The President pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities commit crimes every day, including against their own citizens, and they knew about the transportation of 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Main Intelligence Directorate knew that we were transporting 65 military personnel there, and in total it was planned, in my opinion, 190. And knowing this, they struck the plane Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Il-76 military aircraft was hit by French or US air defense systems

The head of state said that two missiles were launched at a Russian plane from Kyiv-controlled territory at 11:10 Moscow time. The defeat of the Il-76 occurred within two to three minutes. According to him, “it was almost impossible to react.”

Photo: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation / TASS

At the same time, he admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could mistakenly launch a missile and shoot down an Il-76 military transport aircraft. “I don’t know whether they did it on purpose, by mistake or through thoughtlessness. But it’s obvious that they did it,” Putin said. According to the president, weapons recovered from the crash site indicate that it is an air defense missile.

This means either they were poorly taught, or they do not learn well on their own, or they are not able to properly manage such systems Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to the Russian leader, the missiles were most likely fired from either the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) or a European air defense system. Probably, Putin emphasized, the system was French. The exact answer to this question will be known in two to three days, the head of state added.

At the same time, Putin rejected the version of friendly fire, explaining that Russian air defense systems recognize the signals sent by Russian aircraft – they are equipped with a “friend or foe” system. It is technically impossible to bypass it.

Putin promised to publish the results of the investigation into the Il-76 crash

The Russian President promised to report on the results of the investigation into the crash of a military aircraft and expressed condolences to the families and friends of the Il-76 crew members who did not survive the crash. He added that he had already instructed the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) to “make public the details of the disaster as much as possible.”

Earlier, the Investigative Committee named the place from which, on January 24, a missile was allegedly launched that shot down an Il-76 plane with six crew members, military police officers and over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board. According to the investigation, the point was located in the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region.

A criminal case of terrorism has been opened following the crash of a military aircraft. Investigators are establishing the involvement of Ukrainian armed forces in the incident. An investigative team of experienced investigators and criminologists has been formed. In addition, black boxes were seized from the crash site and taken for examination. The flight recorders are in good condition and are suitable for decoding, which can help investigators establish the circumstances of the Il-76 crash.