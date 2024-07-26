The young Argentine influencer Catalina Gutierrez She was the victim of femicide, apparently by one of her classmates, Néstor Soto.

According to the criteria of

Gutiérrez, 21, was an architecture student in the province of Córdoba, Argentina, and often shared content on her social media, since she was a charismatic and attractive young woman.

However, it seems that her classmate Néstor Soto met her at his residence and after strangling her, he took her in his own car to a vacant lot and tried to set it on fire.

According to the authorities, the young woman’s body had multiple bruises and they are trying to determine whether she was strangled with an object or with the hands of the aggressor.

Analyzing the phones of the victim and the possible murderer, it was established that on July 17, Catalina Gutiérrez’s mother contacted Soto to ask him if he knew about her whereabouts, and according to the young woman’s cell phone GPS, He was near Soto’s residence for about 38 minutes, which caused her mother to text the man to ask about her daughter.

Soto apparently responded to these messages while deleting them, which increases the family’s concern and makes him the prime suspect. That was around 9:30 p.m.

At approximately 11 p.m., Eleonora Vollenweider, the victim’s mother, decided to call Soto again to ask about her daughter, where the suspect was. He assured that he had not seen the young womanHowever, her mother insisted that the cell phone’s GPS showed that she was nearby, but he pretended not to know her whereabouts.

The authorities were also able to access the security cameras in the area where Soto lives and in them it was possible to observe that the young woman arrived at the perpetrator’s house and in the early morning Soto is seen in the streets surrounding his residence and the place where he was found in vehicle with the body of Catalina Gutiérrez.

In addition, it was possible to observe that the young woman’s Renault Clio travelled the route between Soto’s house and the place where it was found, with signs of having been attempted to be set on fire.

What would be the motive for the femicide?

According to authorities, Soto was apparently in love with Gutiérrez but this love was not reciprocated since the influencer was in a relationship with another young man.

A possible discussion related to this rejection of love would have triggered the femicide, since Soto admitted to having hit the young woman and that later he had tried to burn Gutiérrez’s Renault ClíoHowever, even though the man pleaded guilty, he is now reportedly denying it.

Néstor Soto faces charges of aggravated homicide with treachery and gender violence, which could lead to a life sentence.

His defense is seeking to quash the confession, stating that it was made without the presence of a lawyer, however evidence such as Soto’s ring that was found in the young woman’s vehicle would further link him to the femicide.

Soto is in the Bouwer prison, awaiting a next judicial statement, in this penitential center he was isolated in the infirmary since has been threatened with death by other inmates.

More news