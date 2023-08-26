The world of football is changing by leaps and bounds, since in the blink of an eye we have come across sheiks who buy clubs and directly take over all the decisions, contrary to what happened before, when they only depended on the partners , who are the ones who choose the president in elections.
Next, we’ll go over the club timeshare groups around the world. It is very interesting how they first start with an important club and then they expand.
In 2008, the Abu Dhabi United Group bought Manchester City. Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and member of the family that governs the Arab country, is the boss in a City Group that also has Chinese and American investors. The City Group clubs?
Manchester City (Manchester, England)
New York City (New York, USA)
Montevideo City Torque (Montevideo, Uruguay)
Troyes AC (Troyes, France)
Girona (Girona, Spain)
Lommel SK (Lommel, Belgium)
Mumbai City (Mumbai, India)
Yokohama Marinos (Yokohama, Japan)
Sichuan Jiuniu (Chengdu, China)
Melbourne City (Melbourne, Australia)
Palermo FC (Palermo, Italy)
Club Bolivar (La Paz, Bolivia) – partner
tThe world’s leading energy drink brand got fully involved in extreme sports (BMX, skiing, flying) and Formula 1 (champion in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2022, and drivers with Vettel in 2010 2011, 2012 and 2013, and with Verstappen in 2021 and 2022). At the same time, he got into the king of sports, soccer, with the following clubs:
RB Leipzig (Leipzig, Germany)
Red Bull Salzburg (Salzburg, Austria)
Red Bull Bragantino (Bragança Paulista, Brazil)
New York Red Bull (New York, USA)
777 Partners billed itself as “an alternative investment platform that helps bold entrepreneurs turn visions into lasting value.” Their clubs are:
Genoa (Genoa, Italy)
Standard de Liège (Liège, Belgium)
Red Star (Paris, France)
Vasco da Gama (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Sevilla (Seville, Spain) – minority shareholder
The veteran Italian businessman owns Udinese, from Italy’s Serie A, and Watford, from England. He is also the president who has been in charge of a club in Italy for the longest, since he took over the majority of the shares of the black and white team in 1986. Watford and Udinese are still part of the ‘Pozzo universe’, and he had Granada , which was sold years ago.“The secret is the fantastic structure that the Pozzo family has created in the last 30 years“, they say in their vicinity.
To say that Arabs run clubs and have money is nothing new. Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud, the son of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mossad bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, got into sports through the United World Group, which controls five teams around the world. Which is it?
Sheffield United (Sheffield, England)
KFCO Beerschot (Antwerp, Belgium)
Al Hilal United (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)
Kerala United FC (Payyanad, India)
LB Châteauroux (Châteauroux, France)
