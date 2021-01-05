The consulting company Eurasia Group has presented a rating, which includes dozens of global risks in the coming 2021, writes RBC.

In the first place is “divided America” ​​- a situation when about half of the US population will consider every new leader of the country illegitimate. According to experts, such a situation will develop with the coming to power of President-elect Joe Biden.

In second place in the ranking is the protracted COVID-19 pandemic. Against the backdrop of vaccination against coronavirus, an even more division of society into rich and poor will occur. According to analysts, this will lead to civil unrest in many countries. Also, the consequences of the pandemic will be job cuts, loss of confidence in government, debt crises in developing countries.

The third risk is the fight against climate change, which will lead to international competition.

Also, the list of global risks includes growing tensions between the United States and China, difficulties in transferring data in an international format, the possibility of a global conflict in the digital space, problems of the Turkish economy, which can lead to political consequences.

In addition, analysts fear a recession in the economies of the Middle East due to low oil prices, Angela Merkel’s departure from the post of German Chancellor, political and social crisis in Latin America due to the pandemic and elections in some countries.

Previously analysts at Standard Chartered Plc. have compiled a list of “potential market surprises” for the next year. Delays in vaccine supply are cited as the biggest risk. Experts also see a threat to investors as Democrats agree on tax increases and regulatory changes affecting the tech sector.