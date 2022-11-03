Cosmetologist Barabanova: “Russian type of aging” is characterized by swelling and a swollen oval of the face

Cosmetologist, dermatovenereologist at the clinic of aesthetic medicine “Time of Beauty” Irina Barabanova listed the main signs of the “Russian type of aging”. about them she told “Izvestia”.

The cosmetologist noted that the inhabitants of different parts of the earth have individual external changes that indicate aging. This is due, in part, to genetic predisposition and environmental influences. “The Russian type of aging,” emphasizes Barabanova, is characterized by swelling and a large volume of soft tissues.

“This type is characterized by the fact that aging occurs according to the gravitational type. That is, under its influence, the eyelids begin to sag, the nasolabial folds become more pronounced or worsen, the wrinkles of sadness descend from the corners of the mouth to the chin, the cheekbones sag, as do the zones of the lower jaw and cheeks, ”explained the expert. She added that often the Russians have mimic wrinkles in the forehead, around the lips or eyes.

The doctor advised me to do various procedures, for example, thermage and alterotherapy. “These techniques allow you to stimulate the natural production of collagen, they do not cause swelling and thicken the skin of the face. Thanks to this, the effect of them persists for many years,” said Barabanova.

Earlier, gerontologist Yuri Serebryansky named available methods to stop premature aging. He stressed that proper sleep and adherence to the daily routine will slow down this process.