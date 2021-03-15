Experts interviewed by Business Insider have dispelled one of the main fears around Bitcoin, associated with a possible shortage of electricity due to the excitement around mining.

The head of the Kraken crypto exchange Dan Held notes that critics of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, who draw attention to the fact that miners consume the amount of electricity comparable to the needs of an entire country, reason out of context.

In particular, it does not take into account that any evolving technology requires electricity consumption. According to Held, people do not pay attention to the fact that the traditional economy in general and any of its industries also consume quite a lot of energy.

Mason Juppa, head of mining farm operator Blockware Solutions, said that miners often use the cheapest electricity that would otherwise “just go to waste.” For example, some miners use electricity generated during gas production.

However, the need for cheap resources leads to the fact that coal is often used as a source of energy for mining, which is considered the least expensive, but at the same time the most environmentally friendly among the alternatives.

Mining is the process of processing cryptocurrency transactions on the blockchain network. It is produced by the users themselves, receiving a reward for this in the form of cryptocurrency units. To do this, they need high-performance equipment that consumes a lot of electricity.