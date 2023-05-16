The main factors in the formation of graduates’ fear of the Unified State Examination were revealed to Moslente by an expert on the Unified State Examination, a member of the National Society of Applied Linguistics of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov Inessa Vasilyeva.

The specialist explained the fear of exams among school graduates by pressure from relatives and teachers, constantly reminding them of the importance of the event. Forcing excessive responsibility affects even very capable students, they spend too much time and energy on preparation and can burn out.

Contributes to the emergence of stress and the inability to properly allocate time. Hyper-responsible people actually drive themselves: they perform many tasks, violate the daily and sleep patterns, refuse to walk. Over a long distance, this does not pass without a trace for both physical and mental health, Vasilyeva noted. Due to lack of time, communication problems also begin. Some applicants mistakenly believe that their task is to sit at textbooks 24/7, forgetting that maintaining a balance between work and leisure only improves efficiency.

Eleventh-graders are also afraid of the USE format itself. They are afraid of a trip to another school, metal detectors at the entrance, an unfamiliar atmosphere and forms, when filling out which you cannot make mistakes. And, of course, the fear of a bad result joins all this. Stress can be the result of your own thoughts with negative scenarios constantly scrolling in your head.

Previously, the procedure was named for the unsuccessful delivery of the exam by the child.