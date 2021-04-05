Scientists have identified the main factor affecting life expectancy. This is reported by the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers have studied a closed population of short-lived wild sheep in Scotland for 20 years. They analyzed the relationship between the length of telomeres (the end portions of chromosomes), their preservation and lifespan and came to the conclusion that longevity correlates with telomere length and is not related to the degree of their depletion.

Thus, scientists note, genetic predisposition affects life span more than external factors such as stress or nutrition.

On April 4, Chinese scientists have identified the ideal diet that can prolong life. Experts studied data from 26 medical studies of dietary habits, which were attended by about 1.9 million people from 29 countries and regions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It found that people who ate about five servings of fruits and vegetables daily had the longest life expectancy.

In February, it became known about the recovery from COVID-19 of a 105-year-old patient. A resident of the American state of New Jersey, Lucia DeKlerk, said that she defeated the coronavirus thanks to raisins soaked in gin, aloe juice and prayers. The woman survived the Spanish flu, two world wars, the death of three husbands and a son. Upon learning of her diagnosis, DeKlerk was frightened at first. She did not want to be isolated, and she missed the daily interaction with the nurses. The pensioner showed few symptoms, and within two weeks she was back in her room.