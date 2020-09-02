Scientists at the University of Oxford have found a link between visceral obesity, when fatty deposits cover the internal organs in the abdomen, and the risk of death from prostate cancer. The results of the study, which reveal a possible factor of poor outcome of the disease, are presented at the European and International Conference on Obesity (ECOICO), briefly about them reported in the press release on EurekAlert !.

Experts analyzed data on 218,225 men who took part in a long-term study by UK Biobank. Their health was followed for 10.8 years, and detailed information was collected on the body mass index (BMI), defined as the ratio of body weight to the square of height, percentage of body fat, waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio.

During the follow-up period, 571 men died of prostate cancer. The researchers found that while there was no clear association between BMI and total body fat at risk, there was a correlation between the rate of visceral obesity and the likelihood of dying from prostate cancer. Those men who were among the 25 percent of participants with the largest waist circumference had a 35 percent higher risk of death than the 25 percent of men with the smallest waist circumference. A similar pattern was observed in people with the highest waist-to-hip ratio.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the UK. The disease affects one in six men during their lifetime, causing more than a quarter of all new cancers in men and nearly 12,000 deaths annually in the UK.