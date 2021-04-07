The Minister of Finance of Germany, the main economy of Europe, Olaf Scholz, said that there were no conditions for its opening and the resumption of the work of all enterprises. His words are quoted by CNBC.

“Now is not the time to fully open up, now is the time to act very tough and contain the increase in the number of infections,” said Scholz. According to him, Germany will still have a chance to fully cope with the coronavirus and its consequences and ensure stable growth for its own economy.

Thus, the German authorities once again changed their minds and changed their minds to make adjustments to the pandemic containment strategy. Earlier, the head of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet suggested that the leaders of various regions be flexible and adjust the imposed restrictions depending on the situation in each particular federal state. He later argued for the introduction of a nationwide lockdown.

Chancellor Angela Merkel also changed her position several times on the need to introduce tough measures. In March, she announced strict restrictions on the time of the Easter holidays, but then, after objections from the business, canceled them.

Scholz also said that in the near future, one should not expect a tax cut on the super profits of wealthy citizens and corporate profits. Moreover, they can be increased due to the need to replenish the budget. The federal authorities have already abandoned strict adherence to the “black zero” policy that has been in place since 2009. According to her, new borrowing by the budget was severely limited.