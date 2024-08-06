Automotive expert Strelnikov called build quality a disadvantage of Chinese cars

With the right approach to choosing a model and configuration, Chinese cars can become a worthy alternative to other brands, but it is necessary to take into account the disadvantages of the auto industry that has become popular in Russia, warned the founder of the Russian-Chinese transport company RusTransChina Alexander Strelnikov. He named the main ones in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Firstly, despite the progress, many Chinese brands still have problems with the quality of assembly and the use of cheap materials in the interior trim, the expert said. This can affect the reliability and durability of the car, he added.

Secondly, Chinese cars do not always have a high-quality paint coating and anti-corrosion treatment of the body. And this can lead to the appearance of rust, which is especially relevant for regions with harsh winters.

In addition, due to the relative newness of Chinese brands on the Russian market, the range of original spare parts is still limited, and their prices can be high, which complicates repairs and maintenance.

Another disadvantage, according to the specialist, concerns modern electronic systems and driver assistants, which need to be improved. The fact is that their work is not always ideal – false alarms and inconvenient control are possible.

“Some models of Chinese cars are not yet sufficiently adapted to the harsh Russian climate conditions and road quality. This can affect comfort and reliability,” Strelnikov shared. He noted that many of the disadvantages of Chinese cars are surmountable, and the cars themselves are rapidly progressing.

