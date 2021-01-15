CD Projekt has been giving out new information on their latest game. In a video he posted, he also said that the main difficulty in developing Cyberpunk 2077 was making an intergenerational version. According to the developer the challenge was much bigger than expected, and it was overcome by this one. The biggest mistake they made was underestimating the task. The reason for this is that the bandwidth of last generation hard drives appears to become a bottleneck. All in all, the studio has already managed to double the performance of Cybeprunk 2077 on Xbox One.
CD Projekt also noted that it continued to test the last generation versions. while the development of Cyberpunk 2077 came to an end, and that in fact in its tests this version did not show many of the problems that players later experienced. Also, as Cyberpunk 2077 approached launch, the team saw significant performance improvements on last-gen consoles, so they really believed they would deliver the final version of the game in the zero-day update.
Information about difficulties faced by the development of Cyberpunk 2077, was given by the studio in a statement that appeared both in the video and on the game’s official website. The company explained in detail that the biggest problem was with the in-game streaming system, which had trouble coping with the disk bandwidth of the last generation consoles.
“The main problem was having to constantly improve our in-game transmission system for the last generation consoles. The transmission is responsible for fueling the engine with what you see on the screen, as well as the mechanics of the game. Given that the city is so crowded and the disk bandwidth of the last generation consoles is what it is, this is something that constantly challenges us.
He Cyberpunk 2077 development is not yet complete. The team now says it is focused on fixing the bugs and glitches that players are experiencing across platforms, with patches small and large that will be released regularly, starting with the first update that will be released in the next 10 days, followed by a Largest and most significant update in the following weeks.
