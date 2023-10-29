Due to its warm climate and the large number of cultural and entertainment activities, Florida It is an attractive state to move to, especially for retirees. But around 490,000 people thought about it and decided to move out of this state in 2022.

Based on information from the Census Bureau United States, Florida It is no longer an attractive state to move to, since it is not just a lack of money to have a good quality of life, in the Sunshine State there are other reasons to consider a new stay.

For these reasons people are stopping living in Florida



According to the information released by the aforementioned agency, many of the people who abandoned Florida They decided to go to Georgia. Around 51,000 citizens opted for this status. Others decided to go to Texas, North Carolina, California and Tennessee. To a much lesser extent South Dakota, where only about 300 people considered living.

Although the state is losing many of its inhabitants, the reality is that Florida It continues to experience a positive migration rate, since in the same year in which it lost almost 500,000 people it gained around 740,000 residents. In fact, according to the analysis, the largest state-to-state movement was between California and Texas, and the second largest from New York to Florida.

Although the reasons for leaving the Sunshine State are varied, according to data from Bloombergthe price of real estate skyrocketed during the pandemic and, although there are well-paid jobs, especially in the technology industry, salaries are usually not enough to pay rent.

Furthermore, most jobs are in the tourism sector, where a high degree of economic security is not offered and salaries have not increased in recent months. To this we must add the policies of Governor Ron DeSantis that may alienate many immigrants since, for example, he plans to launch legislation that will penalize companies and people that employ undocumented immigrants.