Russia made an astonishing statement that the protests of many thousands in Minsk and other cities of Belarus against Alexander Lukashenko are just the result of work in a graphic editor.

Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov said that the crowds at the Minsk rallies were drawn on a computer, reports Telegram channel “Vidach”…

“I tell you this as a professional, you can believe me“- says Mikhalkov, who founded the company” Besogon “.

He showed two photos from the protests in Minsk. In one of them, the director drew attention to the allegedly significant gaps between the legs of people in the first row of protesters. Like, this indicates that the crowd is drawn. After such unconvincing arguments, Mikhalkov moved on to a more confident analysis of the second image with the Nexta logo, which depicts Minsk’s Independence Square.

“To be fair, the second picture is really Photoshop, but the original Nexta didn’t have it. “, – say in the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that Mikhalkov registered Saint Nikita Besogon as a trademark of your company…

