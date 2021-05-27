The main defender of Russian business, the ombudsman for the rights of entrepreneurs under the president, Boris Titov, denied media reports of his resignation. It is reported by TASS…

“I would like to point out that ‘the rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated’, following the great quote from Mark Twain. My mandate expires in June 2022. Until that moment, I remain in office, ”his press service quotes Titov as saying. The business ombudsman recalled that the appointment of an ombudsman is spelled out in the law, and the decision is made by the president on the basis of recommendations from the business community, “there really is no intrigue in this”.

Earlier, Titov said that he did not intend to hold his post for more than two five-year terms, the second of which expires next year. He called this position the rule of all ombudsmen for entrepreneurs’ rights. “We all understand – entrepreneurs are doing well with mathematics, I think – that this year will be the final one for me as an ombudsman for the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs,” he said.

Titov was appointed business ombudsman in 2012 by presidential decree Vladimir Putin. In 2017, his powers were renewed. At his post, Titov was remembered, among other things, for his statements in favor of reducing administrative and criminal pressure on business.