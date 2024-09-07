The main election day has begun in Russia during the Unified Voting Day

The main election day has begun during the Unified Voting Day in Russia, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 8. According to data from the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Russia, about four thousand campaigns are taking place in 83 regions of the country, during which over 35 thousand mandates will be filled.

The Central Election Commission added that approximately 55 million citizens have the right to vote during all election campaigns within the framework of the Single Voting Day 2024.

Elections of regional heads are taking place in the Astrakhan, Volgograd, Vologda, Kaliningrad, Kemerovo, Kurgan, Kursk, Lipetsk, Murmansk, Orenburg, Tula, Samara, Sakhalin, Chelyabinsk regions, as well as in the Trans-Baikal, Stavropol, Khabarovsk territories, Bashkiria, Kalmykia, the Altai Republic and in St. Petersburg.

In 13 more regions, Russians are electing deputies to legislative assemblies. Among them are Moscow, Sevastopol, the Altai Republic, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Mari El, Tuva, Tatarstan, Crimea, Khabarovsk Krai, as well as Bryansk, Volgograd and Tula regions.

In addition, by-elections to the State Duma are being held in Khakassia in single-mandate constituency No. 35.