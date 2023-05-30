Artificial intelligence (AI) poses an “extinction risk” for humanity, as do catastrophes such as nuclear war or a pandemic. These are the conclusions of a group of 350 executives, researchers and engineers who are experts in this technology in a open letter of only 22 words published this Tuesday by the non-profit Center for AI Security. “Mitigate the risk of extinction [para la humanidad] of AI should be a global priority along with other risks on a societal scale, such as pandemics and nuclear war”, cites the statement that has been signed, among others, by the senior executives of three of the main artificial intelligence companies: Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind) and Dario Amodei (Anthropic). Also among the signatories are researchers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, who are often considered godfathers of the modern AI movement. Hinton left Google a few weeks ago, where he held a vice presidency, because he believes that this technology can lead to the end of civilization in a matter of years, as he confessed to EL PAÍS.

More information

The statement comes at a time of growing concern for a fast-developing and hard-to-control sector. Sam Altman himself had already spoken out on this issue during his appearance before the US Senate, when he recognized the importance of regulating generative artificial intelligence. “My worst fear is that this technology will go wrong. And if it goes wrong, it can go very wrong,” he said just two weeks ago during the first hearing on AI held on Capitol Hill. The father of OpenAI—the company that has developed ChatGPT, the most popular and powerful artificial intelligence program in the field—added that he understood that “people are anxious about how [la IA] it can change the way we live”, and that for this reason it is necessary “to work together to identify and manage the possible disadvantages so that we can all enjoy the tremendous advantages”.

It was not the first time that one of the businessmen most involved in this technology made statements of this magnitude regarding the future of AI. In March, more than a thousand intellectuals, researchers and businessmen had signed another open letter in which they requested to halt for “at least six months the development of AI systems more powerful than GPT4”, the latest version of ChatGPT. In the letter, the signatories warned that the OpenAI tool is already capable of competing with humans in an increasing number of tasks, and could be used to destroy jobs and spread disinformation. “Unfortunately, this level of planning and management is not happening, despite the fact that in recent months AI labs have entered a headlong race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds than anyone, not even their creators, they can reliably understand, predict or control”, stated the letter, which was also signed by tycoon Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of Twitter, who is also one of the founders of OpenAI.

Another voice of alarm in this field was that of the British Geoffrey Hinton, who left his job at Google at the beginning of May to be able to warn more freely of the dangers posed by these new technologies. “From what we know so far about the functioning of the human brain, our learning process is probably less efficient than that of computers, he confessed a few weeks ago to EL PAÍS. Hinton assured in that same interview that there are “five to 20 years” left for artificial intelligence to surpass human intelligence. “Our brains are the fruit of evolution and have a series of integrated goals, such as not hurting the body, hence the notion of damage; eat enough, hence the hunger; and make as many copies of ourselves as possible, hence the sexual desire. Synthetic intelligences, on the other hand, have not evolved: we have built them. Therefore, they do not necessarily come with innate goals. So the big question is, can we make sure they have goals that benefit us?” he said.

