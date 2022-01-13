After the withdrawal of the peacekeeping troops of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Russians of Kazakhstan will be considered “people with double loyalty,” said sociologist Pyotr Miloserdov. He expressed his opinion in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

Miloserdov called this the main consequence of the peacekeeping operation.

In his opinion, in the public consciousness the CSTO is inextricably linked with Russia, and in Kazakhstan they will begin to treat Russians as people who, despite their Kazakh passport, “constantly look across the border to the north”. “Peacekeepers will come and go, and the Russians will live there. This attitude towards them as hidden collaborators can become a very dangerous consequence, ”the expert said.

He also expressed regret that Russia “can hardly” protect the Russian community in the neighboring republic.

The protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 due to the skyrocketing prices for gas motor fuel. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By January 5, rallies in Kazakhstan escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. An army was sent to suppress the protests. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO with a request to send troops to defend the country from armed bands.

At the organization’s online summit, which took place on January 10, the politician called the incident an attempt at a coup d’état, inspired from the outside. Other leaders of the CSTO states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreed with this position.