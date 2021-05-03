Cryptocurrency Ethereum, considered to be the main competitor to bitcoin, has risen in price at a record. This is evidenced by data the TradingView service.

At the time of publication, the cost of one Ethereum unit was $ 3328.9. The previous historic maximum was set in January 2021. Then, at its peak, the cost reached $ 1,440.

In January, it was reported that the Ethereum cryptocurrency could rise in price at a record in the future. According to the strategist of the research company Fundstrat Global Advisors David Greider, its value can increase more than seven times – up to 10.5 thousand dollars. Now the expert considers Ethereum to be the best investment in the cryptocurrency environment, but the risk of price declines cannot be ignored.