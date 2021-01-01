A New Year tree began to smoke on the central square of the Dagestan city of Derbent, reports TASS…

As the agency was told in the administration of Derbent, this happened, according to preliminary data, for a malfunction of the cold fireworks installed inside the structure.

The head of the press service of the administration, Kamila Gamzatova, explained that cold fireworks were used on the square, which were launched directly from the frame of the New Year tree.

She noted that the tree did not catch fire. At present, the smoke has been eliminated.

Earlier it was reported that during the opening ceremony of the main New Year tree of Ukraine on Sofia Square in Kiev, a garland caught fire. As a result of the accident he was not injured.

Recall that on the eve of 2018, the main New Year tree of the city burned down in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Several thousand people were in the square where the tree was installed.