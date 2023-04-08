If traditional car manufacturers view the arrival of Chinese brands with fear, dealers see it as a great opportunity. The two main firms in that country that have recently landed in our automobile market, MG and BYD, have decided to bet on a traditional dealership sales model instead of marketing their products online.

“Chinese brands represent a great opportunity for Spanish dealers to expand their product offer and their portfolio in the different engines, in the different propulsions, but above all with the competitiveness of the Chinese brands of electric vehicles. European and Spanish policies have opened the doors of our markets to these Chinese brands and we, far from considering it a threat, see it as a great opportunity,” says Gerardo Pérez, president of Faconauto, an association that represents dealers, to Five days.

In the case of BYD, which made its arrival in the Spanish market official last month, it signed distribution agreements with Quadis, Caetano Retail Spain and Astara (a company that also markets the Chinese brand Aiways), groups with some financial muscle. This motor giant, which in 2022 sold 1.86 million electric cars and plug-in hybrids, announced that it will start its activity with two pioneer stores in Barcelona, ​​at Avenida Aragó 29, and Madrid, at Calle Concha Espina 20. These will be followed by another pioneer store in Valencia that will be open before the first semester. After them, the company plans to open stores in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Malaga, so the brand will have a total of eight own dealerships at the end of the year (these last five, the brand does not call them pioneer stores). One of the keys to BYD, the company explains, is the immediate availability of cars and their low delivery times, thanks in part to the fact that BYD manufactures its own batteries and components such as microchips.

For its part, MG has also signed agreements with large distribution companies. In his case, with the Marcos, Quadis and Cars group. Both MG and BYD are committed to the traditional sales model in the distribution network, unlike European manufacturers such as Stellantis or Volkswagen, which are transitioning to the agency model in which the dealer is a mere vehicle deliverer. “For example, MG’s relationship with its network is very good,” explains Faconauto.

This last brand is having a meteoric rise in Spain, with a market share of 1.35% in the first quarter, according to data provided by manufacturers and sellers. This firm of British origin (bought by the Chinese SAIC Motor in 2007) was reintroduced in Spain in 2021 and increased its sales in the first three months of the year by 498.1%, to 3,218 units. Its success is focused on offering models at very competitive prices, both electric and combustion. Among the first is the MG 4, a 100% electric vehicle that can be obtained from 20,480 euros if aid from the Government’s Moves III Plan is included.

In combustion engines, it has the MG ZS (also electric, but it is significantly more expensive than the gasoline version), a compact SUV that is advertised on the manufacturer’s website for 13,990 euros. However, its best-selling model in Spain at the beginning of the year has been the MG HS, which has a combustion version (22,990 euros) and a plug-in hybrid (27,980 euros).

BYD, focused on premium

On the contrary, the other recently landed major Asian player, BYD, will bet on a range of vehicles that will compete in the price range of premium brands such as Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. The Chinese company has arrived in our country with three pure electric models: the BYD Atto 3, an SUV with a range of up to 420 kilometers in combined cycle. It will be available from 41,400 euros, although this price may be reduced by up to 7,000 euros with the help of the Moves III Plan if an old vehicle is scrapped.

The BYD Tang, an SUV with capacity for seven people and 400 kilometers of autonomy, will be sold for 69,990 euros; while the BYD Han (521 kilometers of autonomy) will cost between 69,990 and 74,000 euros depending on its equipment. “The first customers who make the reservation of any model of the brand before May 31, 2023, will receive a charger with which they can charge their car with a power of up to 11 kW. In addition, they will benefit from an extension in the general warranty of all models of up to six years or 150,000 kilometers, with a specific guarantee for the battery of eight years or 200,000 kilometers.

Other increasingly well-known brands MG Lynk & Co. Last year the Lynk & Co brand landed in our country, opening its first club in Spain in September 2022, in Barcelona. The firm does not have points of sale to use, but clubs. “I would say that a club is like an anti-dealer, it is almost the opposite. Most of the people who enter do not know what it is, if it is a bar or a concept store, and at the end they see a car, which is almost always hidden. It is really very different”, explained the CEO of Lynk & Co, Alain Visser, in an interview with CincoDías last December. The company bets on a subscription contract in which the client pays 550 euros for the Lynk & Co 01 (a plug-in hybrid) in which everything is included. “It’s not like a lease, because you can cancel it every month, that’s why we say it’s like Netflix,” added Visser. See also Xi Jinping will visit Russia from the 20th to the 22nd of this month: what is the reason for the trip? Polestar. This brand, controlled by the Chinese Geely, is not committed to dealer sales either, but rather has what it calls spaces. “For individuals and SMEs we have the sale on our website. As for companies, we have agreements with leasing companies in Spain such as Arval or LeasePlan. Added to this are the spaces, where we have product specialists who are never going to pressure customers to buy. They do not charge commissions for the sale, but are there to accompany the client”, explained Stéphane Le Guével, director of Polestar in Spain and Portugal.

