Without a doubt, a football year to always remember, unforgettable moments and dreams that, thank God, I got to live and share with the people I love the most and managing to culminate with the 14th ⭐️

Happy New Year to all!!

And may everything always be for the greater glory of God🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZglSYwu3dQ — Ramon Juarez (@ramonjr335) December 31, 2023

Obviously, the Azulcremas' aspiration for 2024 is the two-time championship and, why not, the three-time championship, something that has not happened in short tournaments. In addition to this, he will dispute the Champion of Champions Regardless of who is the monarch of Clausura 2024, a new edition of the Leagues Cup against MLS and will seek after a few years to once again be the monarch of the CONCACAF Champions League in order to dispute a new Club World Cup. There is no doubt that after what has been shown, they could be protagonists in any of those championships. He will be a serious candidate to win more trophies.

Victor Guzman, Isaac Brizuela, Fernando Beltran, Roberto Alvarado, Chiquete Orozco and company will fight to succeed in the Liga MXwhether it is the Clausura or Apertura 2024, apart from that they will also have their revenge in Leagues Cup after having disappointed without advancing from the group; finally, Gago could repeat what his compatriot did Matias Almeydaget hold of the Concachampionsalthough unlike Pelado, he could direct the Mundialito and perhaps, do a better job after the mess made under the command of Saturnino Cardozo on that occasion. Guadalajara needs to be the protagonist when seeing how America he walks away and Atlas His two-time championship continues to rub him the wrong way. Finally, if he is champion of C2024 he could meet with the America in it Champion of Championswhich could have a special flavor with National Classic.

On the other hand, they got rid of the most criticized ones, since Carlos Salcedo It does not enter into plans, the same as Jesus Duenas and Alonso EscobozaBesides, they said goodbye to the goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado. From now on, the La Noria painting sent the message that let's go for the title, whether in the Liga MX wave Leagues Cupsince unlike America and Chivas will not be in the Concachampions. Of course, if he wins the Clausura 2024 he could compete in the Champion of Champions against its greatest rival, a final of Young Classic. Blue Cross He has nothing to lose and everything to gain, in order to compensate his fans for the mess caused in 2023.