America culminated in 2023 with the title of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX, Chivas had to settle for a runner-up finish in the Clausura 2023, while Blue Cross He did not walk all year despite making moves in his squad. By 2024, it is evident that the three will seek titles, since it is their obligation to be part of the group of the 'big four' of Mexican soccer. Among his aspirations will be the Liga MXthe Leagues Cupthe CONCACAF Champions League and until the Club World CupDepending on the case.
Of the three, the Eagles have been the most consistent, since before finishing with the A2023 championship they had already come close in recent years by reaching the semifinals, achieving great hires such as the Brazilian coach André Jardine, Julian Quiñones, Kevin Alvarez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes and company. In the end, those years of always battling at the top paid off. The squad is already solid, although for now they suffered the loss of Miguel Layun for withdrawal and it is mentioned that Richard Sanchez and Jonathan Rodriguez they could leave, while on high, it constantly rings Omar Campos, Ricardo Chavez, Gerardo Arteaga and now Cristian Calderon.
Obviously, the Azulcremas' aspiration for 2024 is the two-time championship and, why not, the three-time championship, something that has not happened in short tournaments. In addition to this, he will dispute the Champion of Champions Regardless of who is the monarch of Clausura 2024, a new edition of the Leagues Cup against MLS and will seek after a few years to once again be the monarch of the CONCACAF Champions League in order to dispute a new Club World Cup. There is no doubt that after what has been shown, they could be protagonists in any of those championships. He will be a serious candidate to win more trophies.
Regarding the Sacred Flock, after reaching the grand final of C2023 with the help of the Serbian Veljko Paunoviccould not repeat it in A2023 when they fell in the quarterfinals against Cougars, causing discomfort to the fans. The red and white club suffered a hard blow when the European helmsman resigned in December, although the board moved quickly to bring in the Argentine. Fernando Gagowho will have the task of returning greatness to the institution by seeking a title and above all, imposing an adequate and striking style, added to the fact that he will have to work hard with the youth team because so far they have only added one reinforcement, the defender Jose Castillo. As for casualties, the same as always, many, Chicote Calderon, Hiram Mier, Zahid Muñoz, 'Tepa' González and waiting to find accommodation Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Rios, Alexis Vega, Santiago Ormeño, Alan Torres and Jesus Sanchez. It won't be easy for Pintitawho will have his first adventure in Aztec football, but those will be the assignments and the Chiva-brothers will not forgive another failure to the board headed by the Spaniard Fernando Hierro.
Victor Guzman, Isaac Brizuela, Fernando Beltran, Roberto Alvarado, Chiquete Orozco and company will fight to succeed in the Liga MXwhether it is the Clausura or Apertura 2024, apart from that they will also have their revenge in Leagues Cup after having disappointed without advancing from the group; finally, Gago could repeat what his compatriot did Matias Almeydaget hold of the Concachampionsalthough unlike Pelado, he could direct the Mundialito and perhaps, do a better job after the mess made under the command of Saturnino Cardozo on that occasion. Guadalajara needs to be the protagonist when seeing how America he walks away and Atlas His two-time championship continues to rub him the wrong way. Finally, if he is champion of C2024 he could meet with the America in it Champion of Championswhich could have a special flavor with National Classic.
Moving on to La Maquina Celeste, he is the one who will have the strongest load of pressure, since they have made a total modification to their squad by announcing a large number of reinforcements, without forgetting that the board changed with the Uruguayan Ivan Alonso in command, bringing the Argentine Martin Anselmi as its helmsman. It is inevitable that the celestial fans will not be excited by what they are seeing. The Argentines were brought Gonzalo Piovi and Lorenzo Faravellithe Uruguayans Gabriel Fernandez and Camilo Candidothe Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier and there is still talk of the possibility of Alexis Vega, Ponchito González either Carlos candle.
On the other hand, they got rid of the most criticized ones, since Carlos Salcedo It does not enter into plans, the same as Jesus Duenas and Alonso EscobozaBesides, they said goodbye to the goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado. From now on, the La Noria painting sent the message that let's go for the title, whether in the Liga MX wave Leagues Cupsince unlike America and Chivas will not be in the Concachampions. Of course, if he wins the Clausura 2024 he could compete in the Champion of Champions against its greatest rival, a final of Young Classic. Blue Cross He has nothing to lose and everything to gain, in order to compensate his fans for the mess caused in 2023.
