Kilkenny somnologist: sweating during sleep can be a consequence of serious pathologies

Sweating during sleep can be a consequence of external factors, lifestyle or a sign of the development of serious pathologies, says somnologist Thomas Kilkenny. The main causes of this unpleasant problem are revealed Well and Good edition.

According to Kilkenny, the first and most common reason why a person sweats is high air temperature in the bedroom. Another explanation is a blanket or pajamas that are too warm. In addition, the somnologist pointed out that increased sweating can occur due to individual characteristics. For example, overweight people sweat more, since fatty tissue insulates blood vessels and prevents heat loss. The same thing happens to people with well-developed muscles: their metabolism is accelerated, which is why their body temperature is slightly higher at night.

In addition, Kilkenny said that people may develop night sweats due to taking antidepressants, antibiotics, painkillers, antihistamines, blood pressure medications, diabetes and cholesterol. Caffeine can have the same effect, the somnologist continued, so it should not be consumed at night. The specialist also advised against active sports before bed, as this also increases body temperature.

Finally, Kilkenny pointed out that sweating can be a symptom of serious illnesses, in particular, various neurological pathologies or systemic disorders in the body. Among the probable medical causes, the specialist named diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, multiple sclerosis, obesity, excess thyroid hormones, viral and bacterial infections. In addition, sweating is often found during pregnancy, menopause and in people over 65 years of age.

Earlier, endocrinologist Oleg Sikorsky warned about the harmful effects of alcohol on sleep. According to him, this is explained by the fact that ethyl alcohol reduces the production of the sleep hormone melatonin.