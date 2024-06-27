WHO: Lazy people may be at increased risk of dementia and cancer

30 percent of lazy and sedentary people are at increased risk of developing dementia, cancer, diabetes and other deadly diseases. The main reason for the development of life-shortening diseases called The World Health Organization (WHO) in an article published in The Lancet.

Having studied the physical activity of the population in different countries, scientists said that every third person does so little sports that his health is at risk. Laziness puts about 1.8 billion adults in the world at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer and dementia.

According to WHO recommendations, moderate physical activity should be given at least 2.5 hours per week, or 22 minutes per day.

Related materials:

Earlier, cardiologist Samia Mora said that the Mediterranean diet is the ideal diet for women’s longevity. According to her, this requires eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and fish.