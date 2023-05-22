In a press conference after Club Deportivo Guadalajara’s crash, eliminating Club América 2-3 on the global scoreboard, the Argentine coach Fernando “Tano” Ortizannounced his resignation as technical director of the Azulcrema team as a result of one more elimination in the Liguilla.
More Liga MX transfer news:
“First, congratulate Chivas, we must admit that the rival played better, congratulations on the ticket to the Final. Second, for me and for my coaching staff it is a closed cycle with the institution. I wanted to say that, have a good night, have a good weekend and thank you for everything”, were the words with which the press conference ended.
Not even 24 hours have passed after the news and although the American team has not yet made anything official on its social networks, it seems that there will be no turning back and immediately the names of the main candidates to take over the technical management of the club have begun to emerge. capital.
In the following list we present the coaches who have become the main candidates to take the cream-blue helm after the failure of Fernando Ortizaccording to the expectations of the fans.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Already with experience in Mexican soccer doing good jobs with Pachuca and Monterrey, in addition to being a World Cup player leading his country and leading abroad, they make him a candidate, regardless of his latest results.
The former coach of the Mexican team has been linked on several occasions with Mexican soccer after his position in the Tricolor and now, many would like him to try his luck in the American team. However, he recently just assumed a position in Egypt and, in addition, Rayados would also have him in his deck of coaches that he is interested in replacing vucetich.
After the good work that the Brazilian coach has done with Atlético de San Luis, where they even almost left the Eagles out in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2023, the South American is of interest to a sector of fans who would like to see him in the club bench.
Many ask for the return of Miguel Herrera, who is currently in Tijuana, however, seems like a very distant option after his last role with the club, however, it is not the first time that he has left Tijuana to return to the capital. Nonetheless. It seems very difficult for him to return, although it must be remembered that before his dismissal he had a contract until 2024.
He ‘Doll‘ is undoubtedly the most complicated option of all, because although it is among the wishes of the cream-blue fans and currently does not have a club, his intentions are to lead in Europe and his salary is quite high, so it is more than a dream guajiro.
#main #candidates #technical #direction #Club #América #Apertura
Leave a Reply