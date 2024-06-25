Luka Modric will become Real Madrid captain next season as the club prepares to move forward without Nacho Fernandez, reports in Spain claim.
Nacho, who represents Spain at Euro 2024, is expected to join Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah following the end of his contract with the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 34-year-old lifted the LaLiga title last season and helped Madrid to their record 15th Champions League crown. His departure will end 23 years with the club that has seen him play more than 350 times in total, with 25 trophies to his name.
The Spanish journalist Miguel Angel Diaz reports that decisions have been made regarding Madrid’s leadership in the future, with veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who agreed a new one-year contract in June, set to take over as the club’s new captain.
Long-time Dani Carvajal is expected to serve as Modric’s understudy, joining a six-strong leadership group consisting of Lucas Vázquez, Federico Valverde, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior, who many consider the favorite for the This year’s Ballon d’Or.
Modric has been at Real Madrid for over a decade, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders to have played the sport alongside his midfield partner Toni Kroos. Like Nacho, he has been at the club during a golden era of Champions League success, winning the competition six times and never losing a final.
He has also won LaLiga four times, although his role has diminished in the last 12 months given the wide range of talent at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal.
Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are likely to remain ahead of Modric in the pecking order, but their experience will prove valuable in a dressing room preparing to welcome superstar duo Kylian Mbappé and Endrick next season.
Modric is ending his participation with Croatia in Euro 2024, where they are almost eliminated after the tie in the last play with Italy. In this way, he will end his fairytale international career, which peaked during the 2018 World Cup in Russia when Croatia unexpectedly reached the final by beating England 2-1 and losing to France 4-4. 2.
Calendar, signings and latest news from Real Madrid:
#main #candidate #captain #Real #Madrid #departure #Nacho #football #Saudi #Arabia
Leave a Reply