Experts named the main beneficiary of the transit of sanctioned goods through Russia. This is reported by RBC with reference to a study by the Center for the Development of Digital Platforms (CDDP).

According to the data obtained, Ukraine has benefited the most from the fact that Russia has allowed the transit of prohibited products through its territory. According to researchers, Ukrainian companies were able to save about $ 13 million.

Experts also said that food products, mainly meat, are most often transported from the sanctioned system through Russia.

The ability to transport prohibited goods from countries against which Russia imposed sanctions in 2014 appeared for companies in 2020. At the same time, the Russian authorities are obligatory to monitor trucks with such goods on the territory of the country using special control systems.

Earlier, the head of Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert revealed unusual ways of illegal supply of sanctioned products to Russia. According to him, in recent years, those who violate the pro-embargo regime have begun to act more sophisticatedly, and it is difficult to prove that the products are sanctioned. Unscrupulous entrepreneurs pass off prohibited goods for products that have been grown or manufactured in countries from which supplies are not prohibited. In addition, the carrier may enter Russian territory, allegedly for a gas station.

Russia imposed a ban on the supply of products from the European Union and the United States in response to sanctions in August 2014. The import banned meat, fish, seafood, cheese and dairy products, vegetables and fruits, as well as some other products. A year later, the counter-sanctions were expanded and spread, including to Albania, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Montenegro, and from 2016 to Ukraine.