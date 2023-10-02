The main autumn allergens were listed to Moslente by toxicologist, candidate of medical sciences Mikhail Kutushov. He warned of a possible allergic reaction to mold.

“Mold spores are everywhere in the fall: on leaves, rotting fruits and mushrooms. It is the inhalation of spores that causes allergies. Even in the fall, heating systems contribute to the proliferation of dust mites and an increase in allergic symptoms,” the doctor said.

In addition, in September there is a peak in activity of wasps, bees and mosquitoes. Unpleasant sensations can also be caused by raindrops and fumes from the ground and cars that get on the mucous membranes.

“In autumn, allergies can easily be confused with bronchitis or rhinitis. Even if you have never experienced allergic reactions before, they can occur at any age, since allergies are also inherited,” the doctor warned.

