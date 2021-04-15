In just a few years, Minsait, an Indra company, has established itself as a leading Spanish company in digital transformation consulting and information technology, thanks to its offer of high-impact value propositions, based on solutions end-to-end with a remarkable segmentation that allows its clients, in all industries and in the public administration, to achieve tangible impacts and that, at the same time, leave their mark from the perspective of sustainability.

The sum of these factors together with its commitment to economic and sustainable development positions Minsait as the main actor when it comes to making digitization a reality in Spain. The company works with all segments of the country’s activity and is a key player in the transformation of the Spanish public administration towards digitization, having provided it with high value services for the citizen.

For Minsait, technology and digitization are the great enablers of the Spanish economic recovery, and the main levers of action to guarantee Spain’s competitiveness in the coming decades. For this reason, Minsait has a decisive commitment to innovation and development of solutions that respond to the main digitalization challenges, always from a deep sector knowledge. Minsait offers extensive experience in the radical transformation of industries that are intensive in physical assets (energy, telecommunications, public services), combining technologies such as the internet of things and artificial intelligence. It has also become an international benchmark in the world of payments, through its subsidiary Minsait Payments. It is a leading player in cybersecurity, a position that it has recently strengthened through the acquisition of the Spanish company SIA. And it has a wide range of solutions to facilitate the migration of systems to models cloud, to value the full potential of the data in its customers and multiply the impact of digital channels.

Minsait’s offering is an example of sustainable technology. For the company, the commitment to sustainability cannot remain in a protocol of intentions, but is part of its strategy. In fact, it is an example of the creation of technological products and services that already have an impact on sustainability today. In this sense, in recent years Minsait has refocused its digital investments towards sustainability objectives, in areas such as circular economy, energy efficiency and transition, sustainable construction, water and energy losses, sustainable cities or sustainable tourism.

In short, innovation and sustainability as central axes of a strategy continued in recent years, and which now position Minsait as a key player in the transformation promoted by the EU, which revolves around those same axes of digitization and sustainable development.

Disruptive referent

Based on Minsait’s aspiration to promote the digitization of companies and institutions in Spain, the company launched in 2018 its first edition of the Digital Maturity Report, known as Ascendant, to measure the progress of the transformation in Spain and its impact on business . Ascendant has already established itself as a key tool to know which path digitization should take in our country.

In its first edition, in 2018, the report indicated that digitization was then responsible for up to 30% of the growth of the Spanish economy, beginning to regain ground lost compared to other economies. Then, Minsait pointed out that the Spanish economy will be able to obtain the maximum benefits from digitization to the extent that traditional capital is replaced by technological capital, human capital continues to be optimized and investment in R&D is maintained. And it recommended companies to continue betting on digital technologies; emphasize the deep transformation of the legacy and increase the level of ambition, to aspire to create future businesses on new technologies and bet on disruptive models.

In the second Ascendant report, published in 2019 and focused on Data and Analytics, Minsait shows that the value extracted from the data for the business of Spanish companies is moderate. Only 54% of them had programs to evolve into a data-oriented organization. And only 19% had an approach based on applying analytics beyond operational excellence.

The report highlights the telecommunications and banking sectors as those that have a greater degree of progress, since they have made large investments in new technologies and seek to propose new responses to their business challenges, even with disruptive value propositions outside their traditional scope of action.