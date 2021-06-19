It’s hard to think whether Hungary would deliver the same performance playing in a half-empty stadium, but the Magyars have managed to thrill and make football fans smile with their daring way of playing in an enviable pre-tennis atmosphere. They tied one against France this afternoon on the second day of group F, the one of the death of this European Championship, in a spectacular Puskas Arena, which ended by singing the national anthem a cappella to celebrate the point.

They have proposed a physical and crazy game to the world champion and in the first fifteen minutes they have had France under their control, which has had to resist the onslaught of a team that has played in the air backed by its fans. Then the waters have calmed down for the French to breathe and logic has begun to prevail. Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema frequently arrived at the area defended by Gulacsi, key in the point that theirs have achieved. In the first half discount, Fiola was unmarked to receive a pass to space from Sallai, beat Lloris below and unleash ecstasy in Budapest.

Hungary Gulácsi, Botka, Fiola, Attila Szalai, Nego, Kleinheisler (Lovrencsics, min. 84), Nagy, Schafer (Cseri, min. 75), Fiola, Sallai, Szalai (Nikolics, min. 26). 1

France Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne, Pogba (Tolisso, min. 76), Kanté, Rabiot (Dembélé, min. 57; Lemar, min. 87), Benzema (Giroud, min. 76), Griezmann, Mbappé. Goals: 1-0, min. 47: Fiola; 1-1, min. 66: Griezmann. referee: Michael Oliver (English). He cautioned local Botka (min. 52) and visitor Pavard (min. 10) with a yellow card. Incidents: match of the second day of group F played in a packed Puskas Arena, in Budapest.

France, despite dominating the game, has not arrived with excessive danger and the Hungarian defense has not transmitted overwhelm by what could befall them. Dembélé has entered to overflow, but after half an hour he has had to retire injured, and it has been Mbappé, who has had countless occasions, who has focused on 66 so that the ball was dead in the area after a rejection and Griezmann finished off and made the tie to one, a result that has reached the end. Varane had a header to achieve victory over the horn, but he went high.

On the last day of group F Hungary will leave their beloved Puskas Arena to play against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, while France and Portugal will meet in Budapest. The two games will be on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.