Dirk Niewoehner, better known by his stage name, Dirk Benedictplayed the remembered lieutenant phoenix in the famous series “The magnificent”, in which he starred with George Peppard (‘Hannibal’ Smith), Dwight Schultz (‘Mad’ Murdock) and Laurence Tureaud, ‘Mr. T ‘(Mario Baracus), which is why he became known throughout the world, obtaining other important roles in various subsequent productions, even participating in a well-known reality show.

What happened to Dirk Benedict after “The Magnificent”?

Benedict, who is currently 78 years old, took advantage of the success that the series had around the world quite well, which helped him to be part of other equally recognized productions such as “Mystery Writer” (1984), “Baywatch” (1989), “Walker, Texas ranger” (1993), etc., remaining current in the world of acting.

This is what Dirk Benedict, 78, looks like today.

In addition, he had a cameo in the 2010 movie “The Magnificent”, a film that was based on the series and starred actors such as Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper (who, precisely, played Lieutenant Fénix), among others. .

What serious illness were you diagnosed with?

Unfortunately, his career was marked by a rather important event in his life, which is that in 1975 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, before which Benedict refused to receive treatment that would help him overcome the disease, on the contrary, he accepted the advice from the also actress Gloria Swanson and she locked herself in a cabin to follow a macrobiotic diet, which made her lose weight radically, as she tells in her book “Confessions of a kamikaze cowboy. about cancer treatment.

Finally, from the year 2000 his presence on television was quite reduced, being part of very important programs, such as the British version of “Big brother celebrity”, of which he was a contestant in its fifth season, finishing in third place. .

But, although he is recognized for his performance in the famous eighties series “The Magnificents” or “Brigada A”, as it is called in other parts of the world, he achieved something much more important: having been able to overcome his illness.

Watch the intro of “The Magnificent”

