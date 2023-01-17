New appointment with Books at MAXXI. On Wednesday 18 January Duilio Giammaria, journalist and writer, famous for his war reporting from Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, will present his book The Magnificent Door at the MAXXI National Museum of XXI Century Arts. A country called Afghanistan, a surprising journey through enchanting colors and landscapes, to discover mysterious timeless plots.

The meeting will be introduced by Alessandro Giuli, President of the MAXXI Foundation. He will speak with the author Maite Carpio Bulgari, journalist, director and producer. The “gateway to Central Asia” is not a country like any other, but a place where time never seems to pass, suspended in an eternal present and in an absolute space, the scene of millenary conflicts.

«You have the clocks, we have the time» recites an ancient Pashtun proverb, cipher of a millenary past which in Afghanistan always seems to recur the same, in an eternal present which hides «delights of invincible enchantment and horrors which leave you breathless». In this mysterious land, eras and cultural influences have overlapped, merged and intertwined, up to today’s Afghanistan, where everything coexists with its opposite.

Duilio Giammaria, a long-time journalist, reveals the secrets of this magical and controversial land of adventures, which he has explored in over twenty years of travel. With the rigor of the scrupulous scholar and the passionate courage of the reporter, he explores endless deserts and valleys of heartbreaking beauty, reaches impervious mountain peaks, consults books and maps intoxicated by the sweet scent of cedar emanating from the shelves of the library of the French Archaeological Delegation, takes treacherous roads aboard a jeep in the company of Tajik mujahideen.

And in each “mission”, every time he comes into contact with this people both peaceful and ferocious, he lifts one of the infinite layers that make this nation so complex, going to the root of its anthropological richness. From Emperor Babur to Alexander the Great, from the hordes of Genghis Khan to

caravanserais along the Silk Road, from fabrics and precious stones to decorated muskets and Kalashnikovs, from opium poppy fields to apricot and peach orchards, all combine to explain the essence of this country of indomitable warriors.

A fascinating and tortuous journey in an absolute space made up of people, politics, religion, local customs and traditions and a myriad of conflicts that drag on from antiquity to the present day, condemning Afghanistan to relive an endless drama.